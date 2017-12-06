Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting at small forward Wednesday
Thomas will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Al Iannazone of Newsday Sports reports.
The Knicks are set to be without Tim Hardaway (leg) for the foreseeable future and after attempting to use an ineffective Damyean Dotson over the last two contests, Thomas will now get his shot to work with the top unit. Look for Thomas to see an uptick in minutes with the promotion after logging just 17 minutes in each of the last two contests, which should mean a temporary uptick in fantasy value. Dotson heads back to the bench in the corresponding move.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores five off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains out Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.