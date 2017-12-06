Thomas will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Al Iannazone of Newsday Sports reports.

The Knicks are set to be without Tim Hardaway (leg) for the foreseeable future and after attempting to use an ineffective Damyean Dotson over the last two contests, Thomas will now get his shot to work with the top unit. Look for Thomas to see an uptick in minutes with the promotion after logging just 17 minutes in each of the last two contests, which should mean a temporary uptick in fantasy value. Dotson heads back to the bench in the corresponding move.