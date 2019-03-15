Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting Friday
Thomas will start Friday's contest against the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
The move will bump Noah Vonleh to the bench. Across 16 previous starts, Thomas is averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.
