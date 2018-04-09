Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting Monday
Thomas will pick up the start at small forward for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
After starting Courtney Lee over the injured Tim Hardaway (ankle), the Knicks will shift to a bigger lineup Monday to matchup with the Cavaliers. That prompts them to elevate Thomas into the starting five, where he should see a significant uptick in his overall role after logging just nine minutes the last time out. That said, Thomas struggles to post fantasy worthy numbers even when he sees big minutes, so continue to avoid him for Monday's slate.
