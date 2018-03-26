Thomas will re-enter the starting five for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Thomas returned from a three-game absence Sunday against the Wizards, posting three points and four rebounds across 19 minutes off the bench. However, now that he's got a game under his belt, Thomas will be re-inserted into the starting five, which pushes Tim Hardaway to shooting guard and rookie Frank Ntilikina to the bench. Look for Thomas to see a handful more minutes while working with the top unit, though he's still not an overly intriguing fantasy option.