Thomas will start Monday's game against Philadelphia, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Thomas will get the nod in place of usual-starter Courtney Lee, as the Knicks try to match up with a non-traditional point guard in Ben Simmons. Thomas will draw the assignment of guarding Simmons, and while that could come with an increase in minutes, Thomas is not enough of an offensive threat to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats. The Knicks will also start Kyle O'Quinn in place of Michael Beasley on Monday.