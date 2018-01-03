Knicks' Lance Thomas: Totals season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss
Thomas recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during a 100-91 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.
The 13 points and three three-pointers made both marked season highs for Thomas. The effort marked just the third time all season he has reached double figures in scoring. His value will take a hit when Tim Hardaway (leg) and Ron Baker (face) return to action.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Headed back to bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores five off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.