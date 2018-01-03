Thomas recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during a 100-91 loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

The 13 points and three three-pointers made both marked season highs for Thomas. The effort marked just the third time all season he has reached double figures in scoring. His value will take a hit when Tim Hardaway (leg) and Ron Baker (face) return to action.