Thomas will start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

The Knicks aren't dealing with any sort of injuries in the frontcourt, rather they'll be shifting Michael Beasley to a bench role after he struggled to remain effective over the last few games. Instead, Thomas will get the start at power forward in a smaller top unit, which should afford him a handful more minutes than the 16.3 he's averaged over the last three contests. Thomas could also see some added run at small forward if the Knicks use more Tim Hardaway at shooting guard with Courtney Lee (personal) sitting out.