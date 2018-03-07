Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will enter starting five Tuesday
Thomas will start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
The Knicks aren't dealing with any sort of injuries in the frontcourt, rather they'll be shifting Michael Beasley to a bench role after he struggled to remain effective over the last few games. Instead, Thomas will get the start at power forward in a smaller top unit, which should afford him a handful more minutes than the 16.3 he's averaged over the last three contests. Thomas could also see some added run at small forward if the Knicks use more Tim Hardaway at shooting guard with Courtney Lee (personal) sitting out.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Headed back to bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scoreless in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting Monday's game•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Could move into starting five•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Totals season-high 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...