Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will not play Friday
Thomas will not play Friday against the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Thomas came down with an illness Friday morning, and he'll be held out a few nights after making a spot start and playing 27 minutes in a loss to Orlando. With Thomas and Enes Kanter out, expect Kyle O'Quinn, Michael Beasley, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks to each see increased minutes in the frontcourt.
