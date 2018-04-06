Thomas will not play Friday against the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Thomas came down with an illness Friday morning, and he'll be held out a few nights after making a spot start and playing 27 minutes in a loss to Orlando. With Thomas and Enes Kanter out, expect Kyle O'Quinn, Michael Beasley, Luke Kornet and Isaiah Hicks to each see increased minutes in the frontcourt.

