Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will play, start season opener
Thomas (hip) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's regular season opener against the Hawks and will start at power forward, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Thomas has been working through a sore hip of late and most recently was held out of Monday's practice. However, it appears the expectation is that Thomas will take the court for the opener, so consider him a full go barring some sort of uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups. Thomas had previously been announced the team's starting power forward, so his listing with the top unit doesn't come as any sort of surprise. He'll be joined by Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway, Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter.
