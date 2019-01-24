Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start Wednesday
Thomas will draw the start Wednesday against the Rockets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
With Luke Kornet out of the starting lineup with an ankle injury, Lance Thomas will join the starters in his place. It's unclear if he will remain with the starters for the duration of Kornet's absence. While with the starters, Thomas, who is averaging 15.2 minutes per game, should see a larger role.
