Shamet supplied 36 points (12-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 37 minutes during New York's 140-132 win over Miami on Friday.

Shamet was already slated for an expanded role for Friday's game after Jalen Brunson (ankle) was ruled out, but the former was relied on even more heavily after OG Anunoby was forced to leave in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury. Karl-Anthony Towns gave the Knicks their 10-point halftime lead by scoring 31 of his game-high 39 points through the first two quarters, but it was Shamet who helped New York close things out with 30 of his 36 points coming in the second half. The 36 points are a career high for Shamet and the fourth 30-point outing of his eight-year NBA tenure. Brunson may not travel with the Knicks during their upcoming five-game road trip, and if Anunoby were to miss time due to his injury, then role players like Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and others would be poised for bigger roles on both ends of the floor.