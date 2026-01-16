Shamet (shoulder) recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one steal in 16 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 126-113 loss to the Warriors.

Shamet took the court for the first time since Nov. 22 after missing nearly two months while recovering from a right shoulder sprain. Even with Jalen Brunson (ankle) sitting out Thursday, Shamet held a relatively limited role off the bench, and the 16-minute workload he received could be fairly close to the norm for the veteran shooting guard moving forward. Unless he unexpectedly sees his playing time tick up dramatically in the games to come, Shamet should be viewed as little more than a streaming option for three-pointers in deeper fantasy leagues.