Shamet totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the 76ers.

Shamet recorded season-high marks in points (20) and three-pointers (6), although this has the look of an outlier performance. The Knicks will be shorthanded again Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to Jalen Brunson (ankle), Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) all still being out, so Shamet will likely continue to see healthy workloads.