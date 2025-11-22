Shamet exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right shoulder injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Shamet collided with an opposing player and immediately headed back to the locker room with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter. If the 28-year-old swingman is unable to return, Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Josh Hart are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.