Shamet supplied 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 120-66 victory over the Nets.

Shamet appeared to shake off all signs of rust in New York's rout against Brooklyn. The Knicks reserve is in his fourth game back after a nearly two-month absence due to shoulder sprain and outscored his three prior contests combined Wednesday night. Shamet's shooting is one way to earn playing time in a deep New York backcourt.