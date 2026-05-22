Knicks' Landry Shamet: Goes scoreless in Game 2 win

Shamet ended Thursday's 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals with zero points (0-1 FG), four rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes.

Shamet failed to score for the fifth time in the playoffs, continuing what has been a largely underwhelming postseason. In fact, in his past 10 games, Shamet has averaged just 4.7 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 11.6 minutes per contest. While his points production has been modest, to say the least, his ability to spread the floor remains a positive, even when his shot isn't falling.