Shamet (head) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Shamet has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a migraine. However, Shamet has scored just two total points throughout the first four games of the series.
