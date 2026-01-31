Shamet registered three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 19 minutes during Friday's 127-97 win over the Trail Blazers.

Shamet continues to struggle from the floor, having shot a combined 4-for-19 from the field in the past three games. For a player whose fantasy appeal is built around his ability to score from the perimeter, it has certainly not been an ideal period. Managers should continue to view him as a three-point streamer, although one that comes with an element of risk.