The Knicks signed Shamet to a one-year contract Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Shamet returns to the storied franchise after playing in 50 regular-season games with the squad during the 2024-25 campaign. The veteran guard posted career-low numbers across the board last season, averaging 5.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 15.2 minutes per game. However, he shot a career-high 46.1 percent from the floor and shot well from beyond the arc, posting his second-highest career percentage from deep at 39.7 percent. With the addition of Jordan Clarkson to the backcourt and Mike Brown replacing Tom Thibodeau as head coach, it remains to be seen what role Shamet will have in New York moving forward.