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Knicks' Landry Shamet: Intends to sign extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Shamet intends to sign a four-year, $24 million deal to return to the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.

Shamet played for five different teams before landing in New York and finding a long-term home. He played a minor role during his first season but worked his way into being a key contributor in 2025-26, culminating in a few memorable playoff moments for the NBA Champions. While a feel-good story, Shamet's on-court production will be modest and sporadic when everyone is healthy. He averaged 9.3 points in 23.0 minutes per game across 51 regular-season appearances (12 starts).

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