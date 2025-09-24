Shamet is expected to make the Knicks' Opening Night roster, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Shamet signed an Exhibit 9 contract with New York prior to training camp, and the club will now seek to make corresponding moves to get the sharpshooter on the roster to open the new season. The Knicks also added veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Jordan Clarkson this offseason, leaving Shamet in position to likely fight for scraps off the bench. Shamet averaged 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 15.2 minutes per game over 50 regular-season outings in 2024-25.