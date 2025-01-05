Shamet ended with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 139-126 loss to the Bulls.
Shamet continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having exceeded 15 minutes only once this season. To this point, he has connected on just three triples across seven games. His value to the team relies on his ability to spread the floor, something that at this stage is yet to come to fruition.
