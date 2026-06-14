Knicks' Landry Shamet: Moves past leg issue

Shamet re-entered Saturday's 94-90 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 26 seconds remaining after exiting the contest with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter due to an apparent leg injury.

Shamet was hobbled after a hard fall to the court and made a trip to the locker room to be evaluated, but he returned to the New York bench shortly thereafter and was able to get back on the court for two brief shifts at the end of the game. The veteran guard finished Saturday's contest with five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes. Overall, Shamet averaged 6.0 points, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from downtown in 16.3 minutes per game while playing in all 19 of the Knicks' playoff games.