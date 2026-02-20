This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Not starting vs. Detroit
Shamet won't start Thursday's game against the Pistons.
With OG Anunoby (toe) back in the lineup following a four-game absence, Shamet will slide back to the bench. As a reserve this season (21 appearances), the eighth-year swingman has averaged 9.6 points in 20.4 minutes per tilt.