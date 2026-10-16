Shamet posted 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Thursday's 122-120 preseason victory over Toronto.

Shamet struggled from beyond the arc but compensated by attacking the basket and converting six free throws. He also made an impact defensively with two steals and finished without committing a turnover. The veteran guard provided New York with productive reserve minutes and will look to maintain a role in the team's backcourt rotation.