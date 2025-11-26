Shamet (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Shamet sustained a right shoulder sprain in Saturday's loss to the Magic, and he's now facing a lengthy absence. The veteran sharpshooter's timetable suggests his earliest possible return date is the Dec. 25 matchup against the Cavaliers, but he could be sidelined until the new year. With Shamet on the shelf, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are both worth monitoring in fantasy leagues.