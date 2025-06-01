Shamet ended Saturday's 125-108 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and two assists in 16 minutes.

Shamet logged double-digit minutes for the fourth straight game after receiving two DNPs due to a coach's decision in the first two games of the 4-2 series loss to Indiana. During the series, the 28-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 assists across 13.0 minutes per contest. Shamet is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals across 15.2 minutes per game in 50 regular-season appearances off the bench.