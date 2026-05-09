Shamet contributed 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 108-94 win over the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After barely touching the floor for much of the playoffs, Shamet scored 15 points in 26 minutes, more than what he had put up in his previous eight games combined. With OG Anunoby sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Shamet was the next man up, providing the Knicks with some crucial production early in the game. If Anunoby is to miss more time, expect to see Shamet playing a meaningful role once again.