Shamet is out for Friday's game against the Suns with a right shoulder sprain.

Shamet hasn't taken the court since Nov. 22, and he appears to remain out indefinitely. The sharpshooter's continued absence should keep Miles McBride in the streaming mix in most fantasy leagues, while Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson are slated to continue to battle for reserve minutes in the New York backcourt.

