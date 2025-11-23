Shamet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

The Knicks are listing Shamet as out with a right shoulder sprain, though he's still expected to undergo further evaluation after sustaining the injury in Saturday's loss to the Magic. With the 28-year-old swingman sidelined, Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart are candidates for increased minutes. Shamet can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets until the Knicks provide an update on his status.