default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Shamet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Shamet hasn't played since Nov. 22 due to a right shoulder sprain and remains without a timetable for a return. He progressed to on-court activities in late December, though he should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Knicks provide an update on his recovery.

More News