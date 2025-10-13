Knicks' Landry Shamet: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shamet (illness) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Mike Brown said Monday that Shamet was expected to play, but he's now being held out due to illness. His next chance to suit up will come in Friday's preseason finale against Charlotte.
More News
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Struggles shooting vs. Philadelphia•
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Likely to make Opening Night roster•
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Signs Exhibit 9 deal•
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Inks deal with New York•
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Paces bench in loss•
-
Knicks' Landry Shamet: Limited role continues Thursday•