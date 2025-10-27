Knicks' Landry Shamet: Scoreless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shamet was unable to score in four attempts (all behind the three-point line) during Sunday's 115-107 loss to Miami, but added a rebound and an assist across 16 minutes.
Shamet was unable to capitalize on Miles McBride's (personal) absence Sunday, but seems to still have a role among the bench unit even when McBride has played. Shamet's next opportunity to bounce back will be Tuesday against the Bucks.
