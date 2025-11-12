Shamet amassed 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 133-120 win over Memphis.

Shamet moved into the starting lineup after it was announced that Mitchell Robinson would be sitting out the first game of a back-to-back set as part of his injury-management plan. Shamet has now started three games this season, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. While he can be used as a three-point streamer, his lack of upside makes him quite unappealing.