Shamet supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and an assist across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Raptors.

Shamet cooled off after scoring 23 points and connecting on four triples against Toronto on Sunday, but he remained an efficient contributor in a reserve role. He's now made six three-pointers across his last two appearances, providing New York with a useful perimeter threat off the bench. His fantasy appeal remains limited by modest contributions outside scoring and three-pointers, although the Knicks' willingness to give him meaningful minutes could make him a situational option in both deeper and standard formats. He's now scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances while draining multiple threes four times in that stretch.