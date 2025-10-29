Shamet had 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Bucks.

Shamet moved into the starting lineup, scoring a season-high 16 points, including four triples. While this was an encouraging performance, he was coming off a game in which he failed to score, highlighting his inconsistencies. It is unclear whether he will remain in the starting lineup, making him a tough player to trust. At best, he should be viewed as a potential three-point streaming candidate, if and when his playing time increases beyond 20 minutes.