Shamet chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to the Pistons.

Although the Knicks were without Josh Hart (knee) and OG Anunoby (thumb) for the front end of this back-to-back set, Shamet didn't see much run. Instead, Miles McBride drew the start and put up a strong showing in 39 minutes.