Shamet notched 22 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), a rebound and an assist across 30 minutes in Monday's 103-90 win over the Nets.

Shamet delivered his best scoring performance of the season, leading New York with 22 points while converting four three-pointers and all six free-throw attempts. His 30-minute workload off the bench was encouraging, particularly with the Knicks relying on his perimeter shooting off the bench, and he seems to have a steady role as one of the main backups in the backcourt. However, his limited contributions outside scoring make him a specialized fantasy option whose value depends heavily on shooting efficiency and playing time.