Shamet chipped in 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 overtime victory over the Raptors.

Shamet has had ups and downs this season, but he's already scored in double digits six times, showing he can produce when given the chance. With five of those outings coming off the bench, Shamet remains a valuable second-unit scorer, though his role and limited playing time work against his upside. Still, Shamet has some upside in deep formats. He's averaging 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 three-pointers made when coming off the bench.