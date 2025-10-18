Knicks' Landry Shamet: Sinks three triples in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shamet (illness) supplied 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes in Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.
Shamet delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc and was one of five Knicks players to score in double figures. The 28-year-old swingman signed an Exhibit 9 contract with New York in September and is likely to make the regular-season roster.
