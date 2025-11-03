Shamet will enter the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Shamet is getting the start with Mitchell Robinson (rest) taking the night off, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer option with a favorable matchup against the Wizards. In his previous start this season, Shamet produced 16 points, three rebounds, one assist, four triples, one steal and just one turnover across 30 minutes of floor time.