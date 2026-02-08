Shamet is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Celtics on Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

OG Anunoby (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game, so Shamet will take the former's place in the Knicks' starting lineup alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. It will be Shamet's seventh start of the season and first since Nov. 22 against the Magic. He has averaged 14.5 points, 2.0 assists. 18 rebounds and 3.8 threes over 26.0 minutes per game over his last four outings.