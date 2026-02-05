Shamet registered 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime win over the Nuggets.

The journeyman wing has caught fire from long range in February. Shamet has drained at least four three-pointers in three straight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 threes, 1.7 boards and 1.7 assists in 27.7 minutes a contest from the second unit while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent (14-for-26) from beyond the arc.