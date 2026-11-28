Shamet notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Miami.

Shamet is in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his career, having scored double digits in nine of his past 10 games. An injury to OG Anunoby has provided Shamet with additional responsibilities, particularly on the offensive end. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.1 points and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game, good enough for borderline top 70 value in standard leagues.