Shamet finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Shamet failed to make an impact during the preseason opener while playing 17 minutes off the bench. Much like Malcolm Brogdon, it is uncertain what role Shamet will have on this team, even though both players are expected to make the final roster.