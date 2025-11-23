Head coach Mike Brown said after Saturday's 133-121 loss to the Magic that Shamet (shoulder) will be evaluated in "the next couple days," Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Shamet collided with an opposing player and sustained a right shoulder injury in the first quarter of Saturday's contest. He can be considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets until the Knicks provide an update on his status. In the likely event that the 28-year-old swingman misses additional time, Miles McBride (illness), Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart are candidates for increased playing time moving forward.