Shamet (shoulder) won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Shamet collided with an opposing player and immediately left for the locker room early in the first quarter due to a right shoulder injury. He'll finish with two assists in three minutes. With the 28-year-old swingman ruled out and Miles McBride (illness) questionable to play, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Josh Hart are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. The Knicks are expected to provide an update on Shamet's status for Monday's game against the Nets by Sunday night.