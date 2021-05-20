Vildoza is scheduled to report to New York on Friday to join the Knicks ahead of their first-round playoff series with the Hawks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Knicks lured Vildoza away from the EuroLeague club Baskonia earlier this month, inking him to a four-year, $13.6 million deal. Due to travel restrictions, Vildoza has yet to take part in a formal practice with his new team, so the Knicks likely won't be counting on him having much of a role, if any, during the postseason. The 25-year-old guard is viewed as more of a long-term prospect for New York.