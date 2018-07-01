Kornet agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million extension with the Knicks on Sunday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt last season, Kornet signed with the Knicks to a two-way contract. While he spent a chunk of the season with the team's G-League affiliate, Kornet still showed plenty of promise in the 20 games he played at the NBA level, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 16.4 minutes. The 7-foot-1 big man also knocked down 1.4 three-pointers at a 35.4 percent clip, giving him that coveted floor-spacing ability at his size. With Kyle O'Quinn likely headed elsewhere in free agency, Kornet should step into a more consistent role in the frontcourt rotation. However, Enes Kanter's presence will likely keep Kornet off the fantasy radar in the bulk of leagues.