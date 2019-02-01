Kornet (ankle) is listed as available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.

As expected after being listed as probable, Kornet will be back in the lineup for Friday's matchup with Boston. The assumption is that Kornet will be back in the starting lineup for New York, which likely means Noah Vonleh will be moving back to power forward, and Lance Thomas will be headed back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories