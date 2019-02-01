Knicks' Luke Kornet: Available to play Friday
Kornet (ankle) is listed as available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.
As expected after being listed as probable, Kornet will be back in the lineup for Friday's matchup with Boston. The assumption is that Kornet will be back in the starting lineup for New York, which likely means Noah Vonleh will be moving back to power forward, and Lance Thomas will be headed back to the bench.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...